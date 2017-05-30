If There Was Such Thing as a Sexy Fire Hydrant, Joan Smalls Would Look Like It

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on May 28, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Joan Smalls is one sexy supermodel, and the 28-year-old Puerto Rican beauty is proving that with one hot Instagram photo. Over Memorial Day weekend, Joan posed at the beach in a form-fitting orange one-piece backless swimsuit that left the internet collectively fanning itself in an attempt to cool down.

The fiery orange one-piece — are you also getting Baywatch vibes? — perfectly complements her tan skin, while its high-leg silhouette, v-cut neckline and backless drop show off Joan's long legs, muscular arms, and cleavage. Keep scrolling to get your hands on a very similar version of Joan's swimsuit.