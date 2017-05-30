If There Was Such Thing as a Sexy Fire Hydrant, Joan Smalls Would Look Like It

 Skip Nav
Joan Smalls Orange Swimsuit May 2017

Joan Smalls is one sexy supermodel, and the 28-year-old Puerto Rican beauty is proving that with one hot Instagram photo. Over Memorial Day weekend, Joan posed at the beach in a form-fitting orange one-piece backless swimsuit that left the internet collectively fanning itself in an attempt to cool down.

The fiery orange one-piece — are you also getting Baywatch vibes? — perfectly complements her tan skin, while its high-leg silhouette, v-cut neckline and backless drop show off Joan's long legs, muscular arms, and cleavage. Keep scrolling to get your hands on a very similar version of Joan's swimsuit.

Haight deep v neck swimsuit Haight deep v neck swimsuit Haight deep v neck swimsuit $187.31 • Farfetch Farfetch One-Piece Swimwear
Melissa Odabash Remini Halterneck Swimsuit Melissa Odabash Remini Halterneck Swimsuit Melissa Odabash Remini Halterneck Swimsuit $229 • STYLEBOP.com Melissa Odabash One-Piece Swimwear
Proenza Schouler Solid Plunge-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit Proenza Schouler Solid Plunge-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit Proenza Schouler Solid Plunge-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit $310 • Neiman Marcus Proenza Schouler One-Piece Swimwear
Stella McCartney Neoprene & Mesh One Piece Swimsuit Stella McCartney Neoprene & Mesh One Piece Swimsuit Stella McCartney Neoprene & Mesh One Piece Swimsuit $255 • Bloomingdale's Stella McCartney One-Piece Swimwear
Women's Ted Baker London Plunge One Piece Swimsuit Ted Baker Women's Plunge One Piece Swimsuit Women's Ted Baker London Plunge One Piece Swimsuit $139 • Nordstrom Ted Baker One-Piece Swimwear
Tommy Bahama Ruched Triangle Top One-Piece Swimsuit Tommy Bahama Ruched Triangle Top One-Piece Swimsuit Tommy Bahama Ruched Triangle Top One-Piece Swimsuit $130 $33.72 Nordstrom Rack Tommy Bahama One-Piece Swimwear
Latina FashionLatina CelebritySummer ShoppingCelebrity InstagramsJoan SmallsSwimsuitGet The LookSummerShoppingBikini
