 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
5 Latinas Who Got Their Start on the Disney Channel
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Latina Food
You're Not Dreaming: A Unicorn Quesadilla Exists, and It's So Frickin' Cheesy
Humor
16 Signs You're an Old Latina Millennial
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
5 Latinas Who Got Their Start on the Disney Channel

We have the Disney Channel to thank for starting the careers of some of our favorite stars. Who doesn't remember Selena Gomez as the witch we all wanted to be, Alex Russo, on Wizards of Waverly Place? And never forget that Christina Aguilera became Xtina after breaking into Hollywood on the hit show The All New Mickey Mouse Club. The number of hours we've spend watching these Latinx actors on Disney might be shameful to some, but we wouldn't have it any other way. Keep reading to see the other celebrities who got their start on Disney.

Related
These Adorable Kids Grew Up to Be Your Favorite Stars

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina EntertainmentLatina CelebrityDisney ChannelDemi LovatoSelena GomezDisney
Join The Conversation
Fashion Instagrams
by Marina Liao
Somar ATX Take Back Trump Stickers
Donald Trump
This Protest Sticker Speaks For Itself: "Take Trump, Bring Back Selena"
by Kelsey Garcia
How Does Wonder Woman Connect to Justice League?
Wonder Woman
by Quinn Keaney
Best Latin Food and Drinks at Disney Parks
Walt Disney World
by Brinton Parker
Elena of Avalor TV Movie
Disney
Disney Just Announced an Exciting New Elena of Avalor Development: A TV Movie!
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds