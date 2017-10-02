 Skip Nav
25 Slow-Cooker Latin Recipes That Will Have You Counting the Minutes Until Dinner
15 Warm and Tasty Stews You'll Want to Cozy Up With

When you picture yourself on long crisp nights, wearing cozy pairs of socks and sitting under a blanket, do you also see a bowl of hot, steamy, hearty stew with you? That's exactly why we've rounded up a list of 15 Latin-inspired guisados, stews, and estofados that'll satisfy your need for a warm and filling meal. Scroll ahead for fish, meat, and chicken recipes you'll be whipping up for the next few months.

Beef Stifado Stew
Mussel, Chorizo, and White Bean Stew
Quinoa and Vegetable Stew
Crockpot Salsa Verde Chicken Pozole
Guisado de Pollo
Vegetable and Plantain Moqueca
Mexican Posole
Valencian Puchero
Slow Cooker Beef on Rice
Caldo de Pollo Stew
Dominican Sancocho
Thyme Chard Lentil Quinoa Stew
Panamanian Beef Stew
Vegetarian Red Pozole
Sweet Potato Beef Sew
Shrimp in Coconut Sauce
