Latina Mom Beauty Secrets

6 Beauty Secrets Your Mom Passed Down to You That Actually Work

Chances are there are beauty tips in your family that have been passed down from generation to generation. Like my mom (and her mom), I'm obsessed with all things beauty and making sure that I look my best. My abuelita shared her amazing DIY remedies with her daughter, and now she's bestowing that knowledge onto me — maybe with a little twist.

If your mom is a little too pushy when it comes to following her beauty rules (like mine is), believe me when I say you'll be glad you followed all of her tips as the years go by. There's actually plenty of science and truth behind the secrets in her routine. Here are the ones my mom swears by.

1. Use almond oil as a nighttime serum.

The oil is perfect for keeping your skin hydrated and locking in all of the skin's moisture. This is a step my mom never skips.

2. Add avocado oil to a hair conditioner for more shine.

If you aren't doing this yet, get on it! The avocado oil works miracles to strengthen and make your hair shinier. I swear by this.

3. Make honey with oatmeal your go-to face mask.

Do it once a week to help with dry and irritated skin. It will leave your skin glowing!

4. Get your brows looking right with castor oil.

My mom does this every night, religiously. I do it on occasion because I already have pretty great brows. Take a Q-tip and apply it directly on the brows to make them grow faster and thicker.

5. Put coconut oil in your hair.

You can put it on before you wash your hair to keep some of that moisture locked in or do like I do and apply it postshampoo. No more than a teaspoon for your whole head is enough — it will keep your hair hydrated and also serve as a heat protectant.

6. Fight wrinkles with vitamin C.

My mama uses vitamin C as an antiaging serum all over her body, and now I do, too. As long as it's going to help the wrinkles stay away, I'm down. It's never too early to get started!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: Everlane T-Shirt
Latina MomsLatina BeautyHair CareDIYSkin Care
