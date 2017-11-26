18 Cute Photos of Celebrities With Their Moms

Ay, mami! Most of us are obsessed with our moms — even if we don't want to admit it. Celebrities like Salma Hayek and Selena Gomez love to not only talk about their moms, but also attend red carpets and events with them. They were, after all, the ones who took them to auditions and stood by them as they made their Hollywood debuts.

In honor of Mother's Day, we rounded some photos of your favorite celebrities with their moms. Just wait until you see them; they will make your heart melt!