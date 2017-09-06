 Skip Nav
33 Celebrities Whose Real Names You Never Knew

Did you go through that phase in life where you grew tired of your name and toyed with the idea of changing your moniker or dropping part of it to make it, well, unique? You can now rest assured that you weren't alone, and had you gone through with the change, you'd be following in the footsteps of some of today's top artists.

Regardless of the reasons behind the name changes — some dropped their last names, some go by their middle name or nickname only, some dropped an accent or two, and others just made up a brand-new persona — these swaps are surprising to sift through. Keep reading to find 33 stars whose real names might shock you.

Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto.

Juanes = Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez
Rita Moreno = Rosa Dolores Alverío
Demi Lovato = Demetria Devonne Lovato
Prince Royce = Geoffrey Royce Rojas
Alessandra Ambrosio = Alessandra Corine Maria Ambrósio
Thalia = Ariadna Thalía Sodi-Miranda Mottola
Alejandro Sanz = Alejandro Sánchez Pizarro
Raquel Welch = Jo Raquel Tejada
Oscar Isaac = Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada
Pitbull = Armando Christian Pérez
Camilla Belle = Camilla Belle Routh
Antonio Banderas = José Antonio Domínguez Bandera
Chayanne = Elmer Figueroa Arce
Michelle Rodriguez = Mayte Michelle Rodríguez
Hulk = Givanildo Vieira de Sousa
Bella Thorne = Annabella Avery Thorne
Bruno Mars = Peter Gene Hernandez
Soledad O'Brien = María de la Soledad Teresa O'Brien
Daddy Yankee = Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez
Ricky Martin = Enrique Martín Morales
Charlie Sheen = Carlos Irwin Estévez
Shakira = Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll
Marc Anthony = Marco Antonio Muñiz
Joaquin Phoenix = Joaquín Rafael Bottom
Gloria Estefan = Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García
Diego Boneta = Diego Andrés González Boneta
Tito El Bambino = Efraín David Fines Nevares
Neymar = Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior
Don Francisco = Mario Luis Kreutzberger Blumenfeld
Jenni Rivera = Dolores Janney Rivera
Fergie = Stacy Ann Ferguson
