8 Up-and-Coming Latinx Romance Writers Who Should Be on Your Radar

There's never a bad time to shine a spotlight on the next crop of Latinx writers hungry for their share of the romance genre's pie. There's plenty of variety on this list, ranging from authors who write sweet tales about love and family to those who devote a plethora of pages to steamy encounters in the bedroom — and elsewhere (ahem). The unifying theme? These women are proud Latinas whose books offer happily-ever-afters that will make you laugh, swoon, and fan yourself.

Sabrina Sol
Alexis Daria
Lydia San Andres
Priscilla Oliveras
Piper Vaughn
Zoey Castile
Andie J. Christopher
Liana De La Rosa
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds