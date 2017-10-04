This Step-by-Step Will Get You La Loteria's La Sirena's Makeup For Halloween

Loteria's La Sirena Halloween Makeup
If you grew up playing La Loteria with your family, then you probably admired La Sirena on the deck of cards — was she not everyone's favorite character? With Halloween mere days away, stop racking your brain for an original costume no one else will have on Oct. 31: La Sirena is the DIY you need to re-create. Shop for a red mermaid tail and a buff crop top, and follow this step-by-step makeup how-to from Jackie Gomez, a makeup artist and the head of the Make Up For Ever Academy in New York City.
- If you want your makeup to stay put all night (through drinks, dancing, and maybe even a club's heat), you need to prime — Jackie suggests the Make Up For Ever Step 1 Skin Equalizer Primer ($37). Then, apply liquid foundation all over your skin using a fluffy brush, starting at the center of your face and moving outward, blending in circular motions.
- Using your ring finger, dab a small amount of concealer under your eyes to hide dark circles, gently blending out by tapping.
- Smile in the mirror and apply a powder blush in a pink shade (like Make Up For Ever HD Blush in 210 or 330 ($26 each)) right on the apples of your cheeks.
- Mist your face with a setting spray to create a dewy look — that "I just got out of the water" glow. Jackie likes the Make Up For Ever Spray Mist & Fix Setting Spray ($30).
- To make your features pop, apply a highlighter to the bridge of your nose, brow bones, and Cupid's bow.
- For those mermaid eyes, use a bright green eyeliner. "Line your top lash lines from inner to outer corner of the eye to define your eyes and lashes," Jackie said. "Then, follow the same technique on your lower lashes and waterline." She likes the Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Eye Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner in I34 ($21); we suggest the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Freak ($20).
- Blend a metallic-finish emerald-green eye shadow on your lid from lash line to crease. "For a smoky effect, blend the same color along the lower lash line, and enhance with a tad of dark gray or black eye shadow in the outer corners, blending into the green to eliminate any harsh lines," Jackie said.
- Curl your lashes and apply three coats of black volumizing mascara for a false-lash effect.
- La Sirena's eyebrows are well-defined and dark. "Apply an eyebrow powder on your brows using an angled brush and light brush strokes" until they are full. Jackie likes the Make Up For Ever Pro Sculpting Brow Palette ($42) because you can mix the shades to get just the right hue to match your hair color.
- "To make your lips pop like La Sirena's, first, line the lips with a red waterproof pencil (like Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencil in 8C ($19)) to ensure a long-lasting wear," Jackie said. Then, apply a deep brick red lipstick straight from the tube.
