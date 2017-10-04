This Step-by-Step Will Get You La Loteria's La Sirena's Makeup For Halloween

If you grew up playing La Loteria with your family, then you probably admired La Sirena on the deck of cards — was she not everyone's favorite character? With Halloween mere days away, stop racking your brain for an original costume no one else will have on Oct. 31: La Sirena is the DIY you need to re-create. Shop for a red mermaid tail and a buff crop top, and follow this step-by-step makeup how-to from Jackie Gomez, a makeup artist and the head of the Make Up For Ever Academy in New York City.

Image Source: Don Clemente Inc.