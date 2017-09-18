11 Things You Didn't Know About Luisana Lopilato

Let's be clear: Luisana Lopilato might have just debuted in her first English-language movie, Fair Market Value, but she isn't, by any means, a newbie on the scene. The 30-year-old Argentinian actress and L'Oréal Paris spokesperson has been on TV and the big screen since she was just a little kid with long hair and bangs — just ask her more than six million loyal Twitter followers.

If you grew up in Latin America, chances are you did it with Luisana, watching her in hit telenovelas like Chiquititas and Rebelde Way and singing along to every one of her records. But for those who don't yet know much about Michael Bublé's wife, we've compiled this list of interesting facts, straight from Luisana herself. Scroll ahead to get to know the mom of two in her own words.