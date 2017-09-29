 Skip Nav
Collective Stories
13 Avocado Toast Toppings You Probably Haven't Tried Yet
Recipes
12 Recipes That Use Flamin' Hot Cheetos to Create Delicious Magic
Celebrity PDA
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are as Smitten as High School Lovebirds

Luna Blaise Hispanic Heritage Month Essay

How a Lack of Latinx Representation Impacted My Mother and Gave Me a Mission

Luna Blaise is a 15-year-old singer and actress on ABC's Fresh Off the Boat. Her song "Over You" is out now.

When my parents were married, they had bagpipe players and mariachis perform. My father wore a kilt, and my mom, a traditional Mexican wedding dress. I am biracial. My dad is from Glasgow, Scotland, and my mother is from San Antonio, TX, a second-generation Mexican-American.

Everything about my life has been colorful, musical, and rich in culture. My mother told me she named me Luna because I was always up at night when I was in her belly and she wanted me to be reminded of my Hispanic roots.

My cultural background has had a profound effect in shaping who I am, particularly my Mexican side. My mom has brown skin and she is very proud to be Latina. Everything she does, from the way she dresses to the way she dances, projects her strong sense of identity. I have inherited many of those traits from my mother, from my confidence and natural sense of rhythm and features to my curvy body type. I attribute all these strong and beautiful qualities to the Latina that flows in my blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

When I turned 13, my mother shared a story with me that is forever planted in the back of my mind. When she was a young girl becoming a teenager herself, she started experimenting with fashion, makeup, and hairstyles, like most girls coming of age. Like many teens, she turned to fashion magazines for inspiration.

All the issues were filled with editorials featuring beauty and fashion trends and lots of advertisements, but they had something else in common: their lack of Latina representation.

My mom explained that there were no models she could relate to that looked like her, and for a brief time, she didn't feel she was beautiful because of it — not beautiful enough to be on those pages. This changed when Latina magazine, which celebrates and honors Latinas, finally became mainstream, changing the industry in a powerful and positive way.

I recently released my first single as a singer/songwriter. During my trip to New York City, I was invited to visit and perform at Latina. I remember walking into this high-rise building and taking the elevator all the way to the top. My mom and I were greeted and escorted by a member of the staff, a beautiful brown girl.

We walked by large framed versions of previous covers of the magazine, and my mom pointed out Jennifer Lopez, Gina Rodriguez, Jessica Alba, and so many more. We walked into the big, quiet conference room where we were both astonished by the breathtaking view of Manhattan. A feeling of empowerment and strength filled the room.

I remember a brief moment when I looked over at my mom; she was so happy. I imagined what she must have been thinking, being in this room with her daughter, and the strong emotions that must have been running through her mind.

I proceeded with the interview and then I began to sing. As I turned to look over at my mom, she turned to look out the window again. I saw her wipe away proud tears of joy. My heart became warm seeing my mother's happiness. I knew she was very proud of me and that this moment in time had a greater and deeper meaning, a sense of accomplishment for both of us.

Image Source: Luna Blaise
Join the conversation
2017 Hispanic Heritage MonthLatina Personal EssayHispanic Heritage MonthLatina LivingPersonal EssayABC
Join The Conversation
Hispanic Heritage Month
I Shared My Story to Let People Know They Are Not Alone
by Dulce Candy
Horror Movie GIFs
Halloween
Don't Look at These Horror Movie GIFs With the Lights Off
by Ryan Roschke
How American Housewife Inspires Honesty
Kids
How American Housewife Inspired These Moms to Be Hilariously Honest
by Tyler Atwood Presented By ABC's American Housewife
Ally Brooke Hernandez Hispanic Heritage Month Essay
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Most Unforgettable Moment of My Life Connected Me to My Mexican Roots
by Ally Brooke Hernandez
Laurie Hernandez Hispanic Heritage Month Essay
Hispanic Heritage Month
How My Latina Culture Helped Me Win an Olympic Gold Medal
by Laurie Hernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds