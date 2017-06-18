 Skip Nav
Mexican-Inspired Cupcakes From Viva Los Cupcakes

No Life Is Complete Without This Baker's Genius Mexican-Inspired Cupcakes

A post shared by Viva Los Cupcakes (@vivaloscupcakes) on

One Los Angeles baker is switching up the dessert game in the tastiest way possible. Karina Jimenez is the creative baker behind Viva Los Cupcakes, a catering company that makes the most insane cupcakes inspired by some of our favorite Mexican dishes. We're talkin' flavors like fresas con crema, tres leches, horchata, and churro. No, you're not dreaming.

A post shared by Viva Los Cupcakes (@vivaloscupcakes) on

Two flavors that really stand out among the long list Jimenez makes: margarita and tamale con mole. It looks like it may be possible to catch a slight buzz from Karina's margarita cupcake because it's made with not one but two shots of actual tequila — one in the batter and one in the icing. We'll cheers to that! As for the tamale flavor, we were initially a little repulsed at the thought of it, but then we learned that it's actually the company's signature treat. This sweet dessert incorporates three types of chocolates and of course, a spicy kick!

A post shared by Viva Los Cupcakes (@vivaloscupcakes) on

Ahead, try to gaze at photos of some of her baked treats in real life without drooling all over yourself. It looks like we'll be planning a trip to LA soon so we can get our hands on that boozy tequila-infused cupcake!


ADVERTISEMENT

A post shared by Viva Los Cupcakes (@vivaloscupcakes) on



A post shared by Viva Los Cupcakes (@vivaloscupcakes) on



A post shared by Viva Los Cupcakes (@vivaloscupcakes) on

Latina FoodMexicanMargaritaCupcakesLos AngelesDessert
