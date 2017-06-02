10 Perfumes Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Smell Amazing

What It Smells Like: Smoky and sultry, with a hint of citrus.

The Notes: Lemon, bergamot, jasmine, rose, tonka bean, vanilla, iris, and gray amber.

Why You Should Bring It Back: It's unique and can easily become your signature. Plus, you might find that this one tends to linger and last longer than many other perfumes!

Shalimar by Guerlain ($135)