6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Latina Nostalgia Old-School Perfumes Latina Grandmas Love 10 Perfumes Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Smell Amazing June 2, 2017 by Arianna Davis 1.3K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you were to catch a whiff of scents like Jean Nate or Elizabeth Taylor's White Diamonds today, you'd probably be transported back to memories of your Latina mom or grandma in the '80s or '90s, spritzing and dabbing while getting ready for a night of salsa dancing or just a day at home cooking and spending time with family. But those throwback perfumes don't have to just be a memory. Each is distinctive and special in its own way, and we think that just like the best vintage bags and shoes, they all deserve a moment back on the scene. Keep scrolling to see 10 old-school perfumes that we'll be wearing all season. Related9 Intoxicating Celebrity Fragrances You'll Love to SpritzThese Are the Best Celebrity Makeup Looks of 2016 Shop Brands Givenchy · Elizabeth Taylor · Saint Laurent · Boucheron · Guerlain · Revlon Agua de Violetas What It Smells Like: A mild, old-world violet scent. The Notes: Violet, bergamot, and spices. Why You Should Bring It Back: This baby cologne continues to be a favorite among Cuban adults because of its nostalgic aroma. Give it a whirl if you want to smell so fresh and so clean, clean. Agustin Reyes Royal Violets ($7) Amazon.com Fragrances Agustin Reyes Royal Violets 7.6 oz Spray Cologne $10 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more Amazon.com Fragrances Amarige by Givenchy What It Smells Like: A strong, refreshing floral scent. The Notes: Floral notes of mimosa, violet, orange flowers, and sweet spices. Why You Should Bring It Back: This soft fragrance is great for everyday wear, subtle but distinct. You'll be wanting to wear it for decades, just like grandma did. Amarige by Givenchy ($75) Givenchy Amarige for Her Eau de Toilette Spray, 1.7 oz $76 from Macy's Buy Now See more Givenchy Fragrances Jean Nate by Revlon What It Smells Like: A sweet, light, citrusy scent. The Notes: Citrus, spice, and floral accords. Why You Should Bring It Back: This perfume shouldn't just be regulated to grandmothers. It's light, bright, and airy, so it's the perfect scent for a Spring or Summer weekend adventure. Jean Nate by Revlon ($18) Jean Nate by Revlon $18 from fragrancex.com Buy Now White Diamonds by Elizabeth Taylor What It Smells Like: A clean, fresh garden scent. The Notes: Aldehydes, bergamot, neroli, orange, and lily. Why You Should Bring It Back: This perfume smells like sophistication — over two decades later, one splash still has the power to make you feel like its creator, Elizabeth Taylor, for a day. White Diamonds by Elizabeth Taylor ($68) Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds by Eau de Toilette Spray Naturel, 3.3 oz $69 from Macy's Buy Now See more Elizabeth Taylor Fragrances Opium by Yves Saint Laurent What It Smells Like: A sensual, seductive, and spicy scent. The Notes: Exotic florals, mandarin, and coriander. Why You Should Bring It Back: One of YSL's most popular fragrances is a classic for a reason: it somehow manages to emanate both elegance and sexiness. Opium by Yves Saint Laurent ($92) Saint Laurent NEW CLASSIC Opium EDP, 1.6 oz. $122 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Fragrances Boucheron What It Smells Like: Spicy vanilla meets citrus. The Notes: Ylang ylang, tuberose, daffodil, orange blossom, jasmine, tonka bean, and vanilla. Why You Should Bring It Back: This popular aroma is like a feminist twist on masculine, smelling distinctly deep and strong but also undeniably girlie. Boucheron Eau de Parfum ($106) Boucheron Eau De Parfum $106 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Boucheron Fragrances Vanderbilt by Gloria Vanderbilt What It Smells Like: Sweet candy. The Notes: Carnation, mimosa, rose, and other spicy oriental florals. Why You Should Bring It Back: You'll get tons of compliments for this gentle, powdery, and sugary scent — you might even hear that you smell deliciously like a candy store! Vanderbilt by Gloria Vanderbilt ($17) Vanderbilt by Gloria Vanderbilt $17 from luxuryperfume.com Buy Now Shalimar by Guerlain What It Smells Like: Smoky and sultry, with a hint of citrus. The Notes: Lemon, bergamot, jasmine, rose, tonka bean, vanilla, iris, and gray amber. Why You Should Bring It Back: It's unique and can easily become your signature. Plus, you might find that this one tends to linger and last longer than many other perfumes! Shalimar by Guerlain ($135) Guerlain Shalimar Eau de Parfum, 3.0 oz. $135 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Guerlain Fragrances Charlie by Revlon What It Smells Like: A dainty, flowery scent. The Notes: Lemon blossom with hyacinth and peach. Why You Should Bring It Back: It's the kind of delightful, long-lasting scent that will feel like a pick-me-up in the middle of a long day. Revlon Women's Charlie Blue by Revlon Eau de Toilette ($9) Revlon CHARLIE BLUE by Eau Fraiche Spray for Women (3.4 oz) $30 $8.95 from Ice.com Buy Now See more Revlon Beauty Products Giorgio by Giorgio Beverly Hills What It Smells Like: Like the '80s. The Notes: Bergamot, mandarin, jasmine, rose, carnation, orris, sandalwood, and amber. Why You Should Bring It Back: Everyone was obsessed with all things Giorgio in the '80s, and this intense, distinctive throwback will feel both contemporary and vintage. Giorgio by Giorgio Beverly Hills ($30) Target Fragrances Giorgio By Giorgio Beverly Hills Eau de Toilette Women's Spray Perfume - 1.7 fl oz $29.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Fragrances Share this post Latina BeautyNostalgiaBeauty ShoppingPerfumeBeauty