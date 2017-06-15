When OITNB Gets Sazón and Adobo Mixed Up, You Know the Latinx Community Is Going to Notice

On the new season of Orange Is the New Black, Maritza and Flaca decide to show the world a DIY makeup tutorial on how they contour and highlight their faces in prison. If you haven't watched the latest episodes of the hit Netflix show, there are some incredibly light spoilers below.

Vivala was the first to report the big mistake Martiza makes when explaining how she gets her face on point. She uses three spices: "Cinnamon, cumin, and sazón Goya," but what she's actually pointing at is adobo. Goya's sazón comes in a box of single-size packets while adobo comes in a plastic bottle. The people of Twitter noticed the mistake and were quick to call it out. We're sure it was an honest mistake, but we all know how serious spices are in the Latinx community.

Hey @dianeguerrero__ episode 5 you said Sazón Goya not Goya Adobo. I was ashamed for a good minute. #OITNB @OITNB — Rebecca Avilas (@RebeccaAvilas) June 11, 2017