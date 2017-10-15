Pan Dulce Concha Tattoos
6 Concha Tattoos So Sweet You Won't Be Able to Resist Them
If your motto is "Conchas are life," then we're going to say it's about time you permanently commemorate your love for pan dulce with a little ink. Oh, you've thought of that before but can't really picture the tattoo you might want? We have ideas. The six concha fans ahead created the perfect celebrations for the Mexican treat.
— Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto
