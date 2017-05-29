Nostalgia Alert! 18 Telenovelas You Definitely Watched If You Grew Up in the '90s

Telenovelas were probably one of the most consistent part our our childhood if you grew up in the '90s. What child of the era doesn't remember sitting by the TV to watch La Usurpadora, María la del Barrio, Marimar and Rosalinda? Those are just a few of the series we never missed.

While novelas are great right now (El Señor de los Cielos!), there'll never be anything like those good old days. Reminisce to an easier time when all you had to do was come home from school and sit with your mom, aunt or grandma and get way too invested in the characters and their story lines by scrolling ahead to see some of your favorites.