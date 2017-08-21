 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
10 Next-Level Ceviche Recipes So You Can Have a Cool and Delicious Rest of the Summer
Jennifer Lopez
36 Times Jennifer Lopez's Hair Made Us Want a Makeover
Alessandra Ambrosio
16 Times Alessandra Ambrosio's 1-Piece Swimsuits Looked Just as Good as Her Bikinis
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 "Que Será, Será" Tattoos That'll Have You Saying, "F*ck It, I'm Doing It"

The phrase "que será, será" is as old as time, but its laissez-faire attitude rings so true that we can definitely see why it makes the perfect ink. Getting a tattoo of the powerful words serves as a great daily reminder that while you're in control of your life, destiny is destiny.

The ink ahead is fun, playing with fonts, lettering, and color and adding a few other symbols like feathers and birds to give the three words an even deeper meaning. You won't be able to resist the urge and might end up getting one of these tattooed on your body by the end of the day.

Related
24 Small Spanish Tattoos That Are Easy to Hide

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina BeautyTattoosSpanishBeauty
Join The Conversation
Summer Beauty
45 Beachy Tattoos That Will Make Your Summer Memory Last Forever
by Nile Cappello
Minimalist Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
25 Minimal Tattoo Ideas That Prove Less Is More
by Catherine Conelly
Dragonfly Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
27 Dragonfly Tattoos That Will Set Your Heart Aflutter
by Catherine Conelly
Tiny Travel Tattoos
Tattoos
40 Tiny Tattoos For Travel-Lovers
by Hilary White
Microblading Side Effects and Long Term
Beauty Video
by Kirbie Johnson
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds