18 "Que Será, Será" Tattoos That'll Have You Saying, "F*ck It, I'm Doing It"

The phrase "que será, será" is as old as time, but its laissez-faire attitude rings so true that we can definitely see why it makes the perfect ink. Getting a tattoo of the powerful words serves as a great daily reminder that while you're in control of your life, destiny is destiny.

The ink ahead is fun, playing with fonts, lettering, and color and adding a few other symbols like feathers and birds to give the three words an even deeper meaning. You won't be able to resist the urge and might end up getting one of these tattooed on your body by the end of the day.