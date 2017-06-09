Selena Gomez Plays Trivia With a Fan — and Fails to Answer Questions About Herself

Selena Gomez had no idea what she was getting into when she agreed to play a game of Fan vs. Artist, a version of trivia to figure out how well she knows herself. The singer went against one of her biggest fans, Brooke, while iHeartRadio's Maxwell refereed.

All was going well in the beginning, when Selena got the first question right (about her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show appearance in 2015), and while she got a few answers mixed up after that, they were REALLY hard so we give her a pass. How is she supposed to know what time Alex changes the clock to in the opening of Wizards of Waverly Place? See what we mean? Watch the video above to hear the question that caused Selena's loss.