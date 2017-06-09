 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Selena Gomez Plays Trivia With a Fan — and Fails to Answer Questions About Herself
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Summer Style
12 Latinx Swimsuit Brands That Will Make You Excited For Summer
Music
We Need Lauren Jauregui and Halsey to Form a Badass Girl Group ASAP

Selena Gomez and Fan Selena Trivia Video

Selena Gomez Plays Trivia With a Fan — and Fails to Answer Questions About Herself

Selena Gomez had no idea what she was getting into when she agreed to play a game of Fan vs. Artist, a version of trivia to figure out how well she knows herself. The singer went against one of her biggest fans, Brooke, while iHeartRadio's Maxwell refereed.

All was going well in the beginning, when Selena got the first question right (about her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show appearance in 2015), and while she got a few answers mixed up after that, they were REALLY hard so we give her a pass. How is she supposed to know what time Alex changes the clock to in the opening of Wizards of Waverly Place? See what we mean? Watch the video above to hear the question that caused Selena's loss.
Join the conversation
Latina EntertainmentLatina CelebritySelena GomezViral Videos
Join The Conversation
Queen Letizia
by Alessandra Foresto
Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo Pictures
The Royals
The Evolution of Prince Andrea of Monaco and Tatiana Santo Domingo's Love
by Alessandra Foresto
Star Wars Bar
Geek Culture
by Hilary White
Tom Hardy's Dog Dies 2017
Tom Hardy
by Brittney Stephens
"Despacito" Cover With a Zampona Video
Viral Videos
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds