 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez Makes Schlepping More Than 1 Handbag Look So Chic

When it comes to street style, Selena Gomez always knows how to make us want to spend all of our money. This time was no different — even though she was in character.

The actress is currently in New York City filming a Woody Allen movie, working alongside Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning. It's still not clear what the movie is about, but from these photos we can only deduct Selena's character is either going on a trip or being the most fashionable "bag lady" ever.

The 25-year-old was spotted wearing skinny jeans, a white tee, a statement orange jacket and carrying not one, but three bags. Selena wore a green St. Louis GM from Goyard, which retails for over $1,000, with her character's initials, "C.T.," on the side. Her second bag, a very vibrant crocheted orange tote, matched her jacket, while the third was a handy duffel. We want to own all of these, which is why we took the liberty to find similar options.

Related
16 Ways to Wear Denim, According to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Makes Schlepping More Than 1 Handbag Look So Chic
Selena Gomez Makes Schlepping More Than 1 Handbag Look So Chic
Selena Gomez Makes Schlepping More Than 1 Handbag Look So Chic
Get the Look
Start Slideshow
Latina FashionLatina CelebritySelena GomezGet The LookCelebrity StyleBagsAccessoriesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Herschel
Travel & duffel bags
from yoox.com
$93$75
Barneys New York
Women's Medium Weekender Bag
from Barneys New York
$175
Waverly
Women's Black & White Ikat Duffel Bag
from Target
$49.99
Bark
Handbags
from yoox.com
$209
Prada
Leather-Trimmed Vela Tote
from TheRealReal
$225
The Outnet
Sensi Studio Maxi Trinado Toquilla Straw Tote
from The Outnet
$235$117.50
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Canvas Tote - Green
from Nordstrom
$198
Prada
Saffiano Print Tote
from TheRealReal
$945$756
TheRealReal
Goyard Goyardine St. Louis GM
from TheRealReal
$1,495
Shop More
Tory Burch Duffels & Totes SHOP MORE
Tory Burch
Parker Leather Tote - Black
from Nordstrom
$295
Tory Burch
Duet Woven Leather Tote - Brown
from Nordstrom
$595$297.49
Tory Burch
Small Parker Leather Tote - Black
from Nordstrom
$265
Tory Burch
'Ella' Nylon Tote - Black
from Nordstrom
$195
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Tote - Orange
from Nordstrom
$195
Herschel Travel Duffels & Totes SHOP MORE
Herschel
Strand Duffel Bag
from shopbop.com
$65
Herschel
Strand Duffel in Black.
from REVOLVE
$65
Herschel
Sutton Duffel Bag
from shopbop.com
$80
Herschel
Novel Duffel Bag
from shopbop.com
$85
Herschel
Sutton Mid Volume Duffel Bag
from shopbop.com
$85
Bark Bags SHOP MORE
Bark
Backpacks & Fanny packs
from yoox.com
$239
Bark
Backpacks & Fanny packs
from yoox.com
$150$45
Bark
Backpacks & Fanny packs
from yoox.com
$239
Bark
Handbags
from yoox.com
$209
Bark
Backpacks & Fanny packs
from yoox.com
$239
Herschel Travel Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
12 Gym Bags So Fierce You'll Actually Be Motivated to Work Out
by Krista Jones
Travel
Headed on a Quick Trip? These 13 Weekender Bags Are Less Than $150!
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
20 Stylish Gym Bags Worth Getting Out of Bed to Use
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Accessories
The Complete Glossary of Bag Shapes
by Randy Miller
Prada Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer
13 Easy Ways to Style Your Wicker-Basket Bag This Fall
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Spring Fashion
How the Picnic Basket Became Summer's Biggest Bag Trend
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Accessories
Kick Your Neutral Purse to the Curb and Try 1 of These 20 Millennial Pink Bags
by Macy Cate Williams
Spring Fashion
The Mini Bag Is the Season's Biggest Outfit-Maker
by Ashley Cooke
Tory Burch Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
50 Gorgeous Gifts For the Handbag Obsessed
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Halloween
These 7 TV Characters Will Make For the Most Stylish Costume of Your Life
by Sarah Wasilak
Geek Gear
25 Chic Laptop Totes For the Girl on the Go
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Summer
27 Stylish Beach Bags You Can Match to Your Swimsuit
by Sarah Wasilak
Tory Burch Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
peachesinapod
laurenmdix
ldywholunches
merrittbeck
TheRealReal Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alexcarreno_
tay_brandenburg
alexcarreno_
jessbkr
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds