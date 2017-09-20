Selena Gomez Makes Schlepping More Than 1 Handbag Look So Chic

When it comes to street style, Selena Gomez always knows how to make us want to spend all of our money. This time was no different — even though she was in character.

The actress is currently in New York City filming a Woody Allen movie, working alongside Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning. It's still not clear what the movie is about, but from these photos we can only deduct Selena's character is either going on a trip or being the most fashionable "bag lady" ever.

The 25-year-old was spotted wearing skinny jeans, a white tee, a statement orange jacket and carrying not one, but three bags. Selena wore a green St. Louis GM from Goyard, which retails for over $1,000, with her character's initials, "C.T.," on the side. Her second bag, a very vibrant crocheted orange tote, matched her jacket, while the third was a handy duffel. We want to own all of these, which is why we took the liberty to find similar options.