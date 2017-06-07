 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Everything You Need to Know About Each of Selena Gomez's Tattoos
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Latina Living
20 Pan Dulce Products So Sweet You Won't Be Able to Resist Them
Queen Letizia
The Story Behind Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI's Love
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Everything You Need to Know About Each of Selena Gomez's Tattoos

At 24, Selena is just like every other 20-something who experiments with tattoos: starting off small (with a tiny one on her wrist) and working her way up to a whooping eight pieces of ink. The chart-topping singer now proudly showcases her tattoos — choosing hairstyles, red carpet looks, and swimsuits that put the spotlight on them — and openly discussing the special meaning behind each. Whether the ink was in honor of a family member or a phrase meant to motivate, they're all reflective of Selena's unique personal style. Read ahead to find out more about them.

Related
This Celebrity Ink Might Inspire Your Next Tattoo

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity TattoosSelena GomezTattoos
Join The Conversation
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Loves Zumba and 24 Other Little-Known Facts About the Royal
by Marcia Moody
Lobster Elote
Latina Food
Cheesy Lobster Elote Will Make You Say, "Get in My Belly!"
by Terry Carter
Selena Gomez Denim Jacket May 2017
Selena Gomez
You Can't See the Best Thing About Selena Gomez's Denim Jacket: Its Price Tag
by Celia Fernandez
White Wine Sangria Recipes
Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
What Is a Congressional Hearing
Opinion
How My Unlikely TV Habit Gives Me Newfound Hope For Democracy
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds