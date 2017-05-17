 Skip Nav
Shop Via Text
Sign Up Now!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
26 Times Selena Gomez's Sexy Hair Sent Us Straight to the Hair Salon
Queen Maxima
20 Reasons Queen Máxima Should Be Your Royal Style Inspiration
Queen Maxima
The Best Photos of Queen Máxima and the Dutch Royal Family in 2016
Queen Maxima
All the Times Queen Máxima Was So Legitimately Excited to See Her Fans, It Showed on Her Face
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 27  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
26 Times Selena Gomez's Sexy Hair Sent Us Straight to the Hair Salon

You are not the only one who swoons over Selena Gomez's hair or immediately books a salon appointment when she steps out on the red carpet wearing an elaborate updo or with a new hair color and cut. We too pay close attention to her every braid, blowout, and bun, which is why we've been keeping track of her sexiest hairstyles through the years. We're talking disheveled bedhead styles, voluminous waves, and even embellished buns worthy of their own Pinterest board. Check them out straight ahead.

Related
The Best Cut and Styling Technique For Your Curly Hair, According to Selena Gomez's Stylist

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina BeautyCelebrity EvolutionsSelena GomezCelebrity HairHair
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Award Season
All the Jaw-Dropping Beauty Looks You Need to See From the MTV Movie and TV Awards
by Emily Orofino
Hottest Haircuts Summer 2017
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
by Wendy Gould
Jason Momoa Through the Years
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa's Evolution Is Proof That He Ages Like Fine Wine
by Brinton Parker
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Penelope Cruz's Best Red Carpet Looks
Penélope Cruz
Penélope Cruz Knows How to Own a Red Carpet, and No One Can Deny It
by Macy Daniela Martin
Best Daddy Yankee Songs
Daddy Yankee
25 Daddy Yankee Songs That We Can't Live Without
by Celia Fernandez
Kim Kardashian Hair and Makeup at the Met Gala 2017
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Looked Classic Vogue Chic at the Met Gala
by Lauren Levinson
Zendaya Hair and Makeup at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards
Zendaya
Zendaya Channels Jackie O With Her Chic Hair at the MTV Movie Awards
by Lauren Levinson
Cole and Dylan Sprouse Pictures
Cole Sprouse
Cole and Dylan Sprouse Still Have a "Suite" Sibling Bond After All These Years
by Kelsie Gibson
Movies in Spanish on Netflix
Netflix
19 Spanish-Language Movies to Add to Your Netflix Queue Stat
by Macy Daniela Martin
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Wearing Matching Sneakers
Latina Celebrity
Jennifer Lopez Gives a Sneak Peek at Life With Alex Rodriguez
by Celia Fernandez
Miss USA Contestant Sarah Mousseau's Struggle With Alopecia
Hair
How Miss USA Contestant Sarah Mousseau Stays Confident While Living With Alopecia
by Sarah Mousseau
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds