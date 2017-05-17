26 Times Selena Gomez's Sexy Hair Sent Us Straight to the Hair Salon

You are not the only one who swoons over Selena Gomez's hair or immediately books a salon appointment when she steps out on the red carpet wearing an elaborate updo or with a new hair color and cut. We too pay close attention to her every braid, blowout, and bun, which is why we've been keeping track of her sexiest hairstyles through the years. We're talking disheveled bedhead styles, voluminous waves, and even embellished buns worthy of their own Pinterest board. Check them out straight ahead.

