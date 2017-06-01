The Surprising Stat of People Who Regret a Tattoo, Plus Cringe-Worthy Stories to Match

A random day two years ago, I spontaneously decided that I was going to get a tattoo after work. I had never even thought of a potential design until just hours before, but thank god, I still love it to this day. Unfortunately, a shocking number of people didn't have the same luck as I did, and according to a survey conducted by Advanced Dermatology, 78 percent of respondents admitted to regretting at least one piece of ink.

One of the biggest reasons? Age. Almost half of participants reported they were the under the age of 20 when they got their questionable tattoo. Seventy-five percent also didn't plan enough beforehand and took the plunge as soon as a few hours (like me) to a few weeks. The most regrettable design based on data was found to be tribal designs, with hearts and roses close behind.

When I asked POPSUGAR employees to share their own tattoo horror stories, they backed up these statistics a little too well. Check out what and why my colleagues regret getting inked on their bodies.