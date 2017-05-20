 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We Are Not Saying This Lightly: This Is the Selena Quintanilla Tee You Need
Spring Fashion
20 Outfits That Use the Most Versatile Summer Piece: The White Tank Top
Celebrity Couples
Even When She's Busy Working, Jennifer Lopez Takes Time to FaceTime Alex Rodriguez
Dessert
Honey, This Bakery Shrunk Pan Dulce Into a Bite-Size Cake Pop

Selena Quintanilla Bustier Tee

We Are Not Saying This Lightly: This Is the Selena Quintanilla Tee You Need

Take a minute to go grab your wallet right now, because once you're back, you won't be able to get this amazing Selena Quintanilla-inspired t-shirt fast enough. Burbank, CA-based store Hot Sundae is responsible for the tee featuring a print of Selena's iconic black rhinestone bustier and high-waisted black plants with gold and silver chain belts we're already seeing all over Instagram. The amazing top will only cost you $28, so we really can't think of any good reason not to get it right now.

The cool brand also sells pins of Selena wearing her Grammy Awards look, luchador bow wraps, and a seashell-bra tank every aspiring mermaid needs. You'll probably spend all your money there. Sorry, not sorry.

Image Source: Hot Sundae
Join the conversation
Latina LivingLatina CelebritySelenaT-shirtsShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
Weight Loss Problems of a Latina
Weight Loss
10 Too-Real Struggles Latinas Trying to Lose Weight Will Understand
by Macy Daniela Martin
Best Selena Murals
Latina Celebrity
These Murals Dedicated to Selena Are Serious Works of Art
by Celia Fernandez
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Spanish Words With No English Translation
Latina Living
13 Words in Spanish That Don't Have an English Equivalent — So Frustrating!
by Alessandra Foresto
Boozy Otter Pops
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Chicanx Prom Dress Goes Viral on Twitter
Latina Living
by Kelsey Garcia
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Vans Old Skool Sneaker Style
Street Style
by Marina Liao
Swimsuits on Amazon
Swimwear
15 Swimsuits You Won't Believe Are From Amazon Prime
by Marina Liao
Selena Doll Makeover
Latina Celebrity
An Artist Gave the Selena Doll a Makeover — and the Results Are Mind-Blowing
by Celia Fernandez
What True Friends Will Do For You
Humor
11 Crazy Things Only Your BFF Would Do For You
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds