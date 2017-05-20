We Are Not Saying This Lightly: This Is the Selena Quintanilla Tee You Need

Take a minute to go grab your wallet right now, because once you're back, you won't be able to get this amazing Selena Quintanilla-inspired t-shirt fast enough. Burbank, CA-based store Hot Sundae is responsible for the tee featuring a print of Selena's iconic black rhinestone bustier and high-waisted black plants with gold and silver chain belts we're already seeing all over Instagram. The amazing top will only cost you $28, so we really can't think of any good reason not to get it right now.

The cool brand also sells pins of Selena wearing her Grammy Awards look, luchador bow wraps, and a seashell-bra tank every aspiring mermaid needs. You'll probably spend all your money there. Sorry, not sorry.