Selena Quintanilla Instagram Illustration Video

You'll Be Sad You Can Only Double Tap This Instagram Illustration of Selena Once

A post shared by Edward Dennis (@eduardodenniz) on

Instagram is packed with fan art dedicated to the queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, but this animated illustration stands out. The graphic, created by illustrator Edward Dennis from Phoenix, AZ, imitates the poster of Selena's makeup collection by MAC Cosmetics and features Selena's hair blowing in the air and even a sparkly gold hoop earring. The short video is so realistic it makes us sad and happy all at once.

"I'm a huge Selena fan. I grew up listening to her music, and, to me, she represents the idea that no matter what your ethnicity, you can change people's lives," Dennis told POPSUGAR via email. "Last year, when MAC Cosmetics decided to make a makeup line inspired by her, I thought it would be cool to make an illustration tied to it." Cool is an understatement when it comes to his finished work above.

Latina LivingLatina CelebritySelena
