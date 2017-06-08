 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The First Live Performance of the English Remix of "Si Una Vez" Will Give You Chills
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Movie Trailers
The Trailer For Disney and Pixar's Day of the Dead Movie Is Finally Here
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Can't Stop, Won't Stop Wearing the Most Amazing Outfits

Selena's "Si Una Vez" English Remix Live Performance

The First Live Performance of the English Remix of "Si Una Vez" Will Give You Chills

Stop what you're doing because this performance of the English remix of Selena Quintanilla's "Si Una Vez" deserves your full attention. Becky G, Play-N-Skillz, Frankie J, and Kap G came together to perform their version of the classic for the very first time at 98.5 The Beat's Cinco Conciertos in San Antonio, TX.

In a video posted on YouTube, we can see Frankie J showing off both his rap skills and amazing vocal range with Becky giving us serious Selena lookalike vibes — she used to impersonate the Tejano singer back in the day. The Mexican-American 20-year-old singer even took an edgier approach to one of Selena's most iconic looks, wearing an off-the shoulder ruffled white shirt, black jeans, and over-the-knee high-heeled boots with a leather belt. Watch the full performance above.
Join the conversation
Latina EntertainmentLatina CelebrityBecky GSelena
Join The Conversation
Books
This Instagram Account Is the Virtual Book Club You Never Knew You Needed
by Kelsey Garcia
Becky G Facts
Becky G
13 Things You Need to Know About Becky G
by Alessandra Foresto
Becky G Todo Cambio Music Video
Becky G
Becky G's Steamy Music Video for "Todo Cambió" Is a Freaking Telenovela
by Kelsey Garcia
Best Selena Songs For a Wedding
Music
There's a Selena Song For Every Big Moment at Your Wedding
by Celia Fernandez
Celebrities Covering Selena
Jackie Cruz
8 Celebrities Who Covered Selena's Music and Hit It Out of the Park
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds