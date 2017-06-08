The First Live Performance of the English Remix of "Si Una Vez" Will Give You Chills

Selena's "Si Una Vez" English Remix Live Performance
Stop what you're doing because this performance of the English remix of Selena Quintanilla's "Si Una Vez" deserves your full attention. Becky G, Play-N-Skillz, Frankie J, and Kap G came together to perform their version of the classic for the very first time at 98.5 The Beat's Cinco Conciertos in San Antonio, TX.
In a video posted on YouTube, we can see Frankie J showing off both his rap skills and amazing vocal range with Becky giving us serious Selena lookalike vibes — she used to impersonate the Tejano singer back in the day. The Mexican-American 20-year-old singer even took an edgier approach to one of Selena's most iconic looks, wearing an off-the shoulder ruffled white shirt, black jeans, and over-the-knee high-heeled boots with a leather belt. Watch the full performance above.