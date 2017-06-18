This Isn't a Drill! Selena's Wax Figure Is Making Its Way to New York City

Selena's wax figure is going to have a home at Madame Tussauds in New York City. The Queen of Tejano's wax figure, which is valued at $350,000, was added to the famous wax museum's display in Hollywood last year and a resculpted version is making its way across the country. The figure will still rock the iconic outfit Selena wore at her performance at the Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, TX, on Feb. 7, 1993.

"At Madame Tussauds, our figures represent icons who have made a significant impact on our culture," General Manager Colin Thomas said in a statement last year. "That perfectly describes Selena. Her influence has transcended generations and her passionate fans continue to be inspired by her to this day. We recognize this and in response, we are proud to join her fans in celebrating her legacy by immortalizing her."

We can't wait to see everyone lining up (including us) to get their picture with the late superstar's wax figure. In the mean time, watch the video below on how the wax figure was made.