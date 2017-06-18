 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Isn't a Drill! Selena's Wax Figure Is Making Its Way to New York City
Bikini
Every Single Bikini Style You'll Need to Have the Best Summer Ever
Sofia Vergara
Every Single Hilariously Silly Sofia Vergara and Ellen DeGeneres Moment
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution

Selena Wax Figure at Times Square

Selena's wax figure is going to have a home at Madame Tussauds in New York City. The Queen of Tejano's wax figure, which is valued at $350,000, was added to the famous wax museum's display in Hollywood last year and a resculpted version is making its way across the country. The figure will still rock the iconic outfit Selena wore at her performance at the Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, TX, on Feb. 7, 1993.

"At Madame Tussauds, our figures represent icons who have made a significant impact on our culture," General Manager Colin Thomas said in a statement last year. "That perfectly describes Selena. Her influence has transcended generations and her passionate fans continue to be inspired by her to this day. We recognize this and in response, we are proud to join her fans in celebrating her legacy by immortalizing her."

We can't wait to see everyone lining up (including us) to get their picture with the late superstar's wax figure. In the mean time, watch the video below on how the wax figure was made.

Join the conversation
Latina NewsLatina EntertainmentLatina CelebritySelenaNew York CityMadame Tussauds
Join The Conversation
Food News
Stop What You're Doing and Admire This Unicorn Pizza With Cotton Candy!
by Erin Cullum
Selena Quintanilla Gifts
Music
16 Selena Gifts That Will Make You Go Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Quintanilla Bustier Tee
Latina Living
We Are Not Saying This Lightly: This Is the Selena Quintanilla Tee You Need
by Alessandra Foresto
Jackie Cruz Covers Selena Quintanilla's "Como la Flor"
Viral Videos
We Will Never Be Over Jackie Cruz's Beautiful Tribute to Selena
by Macy Daniela Martin
Shakira Collaborations With Other Artists
Shakira
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds