We're Memorizing This Choreography For Shakira's "Chantaje" — You Too?

If you too feel the itch to stand up and dance every time Shakira and Maluma's hit sexy song "Chantaje" comes on, then you're going to watch this workout video on repeat until you've memorized every move.

Saskia's Dansschool put together an easy-to-follow choreography you'll love to practice but most importantly will raise your heartbeat. Lace up those sneakers, and press play above. Once you've got this one down, try their Ed Sheeran "Shape of You" dance.

