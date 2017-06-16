16 Times Shakira Collaborated With Other Artists and Knocked It Out of the Park

Shakira has been in the music industry for over a decade, and each time she's collaborated with different artists, it's like a new magical experience. One of her most recent big hits was "Chantaje" with Maluma. The collaboration even broke a YouTube record for the fastest Spanish-language release to reach 1 billion views.

She's teamed up with tons of other huge stars over the years, including with Beyoncé on "Beautiful Liar," which is one of our all-time favorites. We can't wait to see what else she comes up with in the future as she keeps making music — check out some of her best collaborations through the years.