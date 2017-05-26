 Skip Nav
Watch Shakira Perform Your Summer Anthem Featuring Nicky Jam: "Perro Fiel"
Watch Shakira Perform Your Summer Anthem Featuring Nicky Jam: "Perro Fiel"

Shakira let her hair down and celebrated her latest album El Dorado with a party of epic proportions. The Colombian singer wore a (what else?) golden mirrored minidress and looked like a total princess on the red carpet in Miami, hosting big names like Don Francisco, Prince Royce, and Nicky Jam for her big night.

The 40-year-old put on two performances, including one of her new song "Perro Fiel" featuring Nicky Jam, which we're already predicting is the jam of the Summer. How do we know we're right? Because Shakira's album hit number one in 34 countries mere hours after the official launch. Keep scrolling to see highlights of the night, including her performance with Nicky.

Watch Shakira and Gerard Pique's Love Story in the "Me Enamoré" Music Video

