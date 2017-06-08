10 Signs You Grew Up With a Dominican Grandmother

Take it from my experience, growing up with a Dominican mom is hard, but growing up with a Dominican grandmother, don't even get me started. If like my abuela yours has no filter, will tell it like it is without worrying about hurting your feelings, and is hard on you "because she loves you," then you know exactly what I mean. Although you and I, I'm sure, love our abuelas with every fiber of our beings, we know they are handfuls. Even so, we've picked up some of their behaviors through the years and embrace them proudly. Keep reading for the telltale signs that you grew up with a Dominican abuela.