 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Signs You Grew Up With a Dominican Grandmother
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Dessert
This Drool-Worthy Churro Sundae Is What Your Life Has Been Missing
Music
Camila Cabello Almost Sang on The Chainsmokers' Hit Song "Closer" — Listen Here!
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Signs You Grew Up With a Dominican Grandmother

Take it from my experience, growing up with a Dominican mom is hard, but growing up with a Dominican grandmother, don't even get me started. If like my abuela yours has no filter, will tell it like it is without worrying about hurting your feelings, and is hard on you "because she loves you," then you know exactly what I mean. Although you and I, I'm sure, love our abuelas with every fiber of our beings, we know they are handfuls. Even so, we've picked up some of their behaviors through the years and embrace them proudly. Keep reading for the telltale signs that you grew up with a Dominican abuela.

Related
6 Things I've Learned From My Abuelita Without Speaking the Same Language

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina LivingFamily RelationshipsGifsGrandparentsHumor
Join The Conversation
Little Kids
I Lost My Husband 3 Days After Welcoming Our First Baby
by Jessica Ayers
Best Selena Movie Quotes
Nostalgia
by Monica Sisavat
Perfume Memes
Humor
6 Perfume Memes All Latinas Will Understand Oh So Well
by Celia Fernandez
Signs You're a Young Latina Millennial
Humor
by Celia Fernandez
Signs You're an Old Latina Millennial
Humor
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds