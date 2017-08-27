 Skip Nav
Sofia Vergara Has Been Wearing This Pair of Leggings For Years

When Sofia Vergara isn't wearing a sexy gown on the red carpet, she's rocking supercomfortable clothes that are still glam. When she's hitting the gym or the airport, though, the 45-year-old wears this one pair of leggings.

Sofia's favorite workout piece is black cropped leggings with an almost-invisible graphic design. The Modern Family actress knows the classic color matches everything, but she prefers to wear them with black tops, sometimes letting her sneakers be the center of attention.

While you probably already have your very own athleisure staple, we have a few shopping suggestions for you.

