31 Songs That Every Latinx Millennial Knows Very Well

Yes, you can sing along to the Backstreet Boys and old school Justin Timberlake like it's nobody's business, but when Celia Cruz's "La Vida Es Un Carnaval" comes on, all bets are off. You reach new level of Latinx appreciation every time a song in Spanish you grew up listening to is mixed into your playlist or comes on the radio. If you're a millennial, scroll ahead for 31 of those tunes. You'll be shocked at how well you still remember every word to them.

