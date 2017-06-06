 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Hmm, Taco Eye Makeup Is the Beauty Trend You Didn't Think Would Ever Happen
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Has Been a Rock Star Since Day 1 and She Has the Photo to Prove It
Pioneering Women
Get to Know the Latina Expert Behind Celebrities' Glowy Skin: Joanna Vargas
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Hmm, Taco Eye Makeup Is the Beauty Trend You Didn't Think Would Ever Happen

Just when you thought makeup trends couldn't get weirder, the taco eye makeup look starts popping up on Instagram. We should have probably expected it. It seems pretty natural that after makeup art celebrating Frida Kahlo and Selena Quintanilla popped up, along with trends likes golden freckles and sunset eye shadow, the next logical move was food makeup. In fact, Taco Bell might have something to do with this new look.

In early May, the fast-food brand made a call for fans to submit their best Taco Bell-inspired makeup looks, resulting in hundreds of tweets under the hashtag #TacoBellMakeup featuring everything from the restaurant's logo to eye shadow with hints of red, green, and brown meant to imitate a beef taco.

While we can't yet call #tacomakeup a trend, a few makeup artists have started celebrating their love for the Mexican food with skillful looks we dare you to try to re-create. Scroll ahead to check them out.

Related
30 Taco Memes That'll Have You Saying: "Same, Same"

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty InstagramsLatina BeautyMakeup TrendsTacosMexicanMakeupBeauty
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer Beauty
The Only 9 Sunscreens Your Body Needs This Summer
by Krista Jones
Rainbow Lipstick Colors
Makeup
These Edgy Lipsticks Are the Easiest Way to Switch Up Your Beauty Style For Halloween
by Emily Orofino
Should I Shave My Arms?
Spring Beauty
I Stopped Shaving My Arms After Nearly a Decade, and Here's What Happened
by Maggie Pehanick
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
Facebook's CEO Tells Graduates to "Create a Renewed Sense of Purpose"
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Castor Oil in Beauty Routine
DIY Beauty
Castor Oil Could Be the Secret to Thicker Brows and Longer Lashes
by Tori-Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds