Hmm, Taco Eye Makeup Is the Beauty Trend You Didn't Think Would Ever Happen

Just when you thought makeup trends couldn't get weirder, the taco eye makeup look starts popping up on Instagram. We should have probably expected it. It seems pretty natural that after makeup art celebrating Frida Kahlo and Selena Quintanilla popped up, along with trends likes golden freckles and sunset eye shadow, the next logical move was food makeup. In fact, Taco Bell might have something to do with this new look.

In early May, the fast-food brand made a call for fans to submit their best Taco Bell-inspired makeup looks, resulting in hundreds of tweets under the hashtag #TacoBellMakeup featuring everything from the restaurant's logo to eye shadow with hints of red, green, and brown meant to imitate a beef taco.

While we can't yet call #tacomakeup a trend, a few makeup artists have started celebrating their love for the Mexican food with skillful looks we dare you to try to re-create. Scroll ahead to check them out.