0
14 Easy Ways to Be Thalia This Halloween

mIf you too admire Mexican superstar Thalia, why not honor her and her legacy by dressing up as her this Halloween? The gorgeous singer and actress has a long career full of iconic moments, including her leading roles in the three Marías (María Mercedes, Marimar, and María la del Barrio), and even has a famous friend or two who allow for a great pair costume. Read ahead for 14 easy DIY ideas that'll turn you into Thalia — at least for a few hours.

Latina Love Tour Thalia
"Desde Esa Noche" Thalia
"Amarillo Azul" Thalia
Red Carpet Thalia
Rosalinda Thalia
María la del Barrio Thalia
"María Mercedes" Video Thalia
María Mercedes Telenovela Thalia
Marimar Thalia
Telenovela Thalia
"I Want You" Thalia
BFF Thalia
Couple Thalia
"Como Tú No Hay Dos" Thalia
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds