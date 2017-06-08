 Skip Nav
Vicente Fox Is Telling Trump What Else $25 Billion Will Pay For Instead of a "F*cken Wall"
Vicente Fox Message to Donald Trump Video

Vicente Fox Is Telling Trump What Else $25 Billion Will Pay For Instead of a "F*cken Wall"

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is not holding back in a video to US President Donald Trump. Fox partnered with Super Deluxe to repeat the message he has widely given for the past few months (even holding up a sign to further prove his point): "Mexico will not pay for the f*cken wall."

In the rest of the video, Fox pokes fun at the now infamous photo of Trump with a taco bowl in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, but also gives it to who he calls the "President of the Electoral College of the United States." Fox says "Donald, under no circumstances will we pay for this stupid, useless, racist monument," later providing very insightful facts about what other things can be done with the $25 billion the wall between Mexico and the US would cost — like clean water for the entire world for three years! Watch the amazing video above.

US PoliticsLatina NewsImmigrationMexicoViral VideosDonald Trump
