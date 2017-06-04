 Skip Nav
This Sweet Photo Session Shows a Cool Couple in Their Natural Element

Shortly after their wedding, Kaitlin and Cody invited their photographer over to their home for an intimate couples photo session. She captured the two in their natural element with photos that really showed their real life, not posed portraits. They included their dog and cat, and some pizza, which made the shoot even more relatable and the couple more lovable. Kaitlin and Cody's love for each other completely shines through in each picture. See them ahead!

