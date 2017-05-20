 Skip Nav
Our Hearts Are Melting Over This Couple's Romantic Engagement Shoot at Home

Low-key engagement shoots are some of our favorites because they allow the couple to shine through. Glenna and Michael decided to keep it simple and take their photos in their cool loft, where we really got a feel for their love. The two recently got engaged on a birthday trip to Paris, and you can tell in their sweet photos that they're still coming off that high. Their photographer, Kelley Deal, did an amazing job capturing candid and intimate moments between the two, and our hearts are still melting.

See their photos!

