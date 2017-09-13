 Skip Nav
11 Heartthrob T-Shirts From the '90s You'll Want to Wear Immediately

You're well aware that the year is two-thousand-whatever and there are plenty of hot new babes to ogle, but you've been around long enough to know that the guys from the '90s are where it's at. Whether you had posters of West Philadelphia's Will Smith taped all over your bedroom wall, or watched every.single. Leonardo DiCaprio film over and over again because his piercingly blue eyes just penetrated deep into your emo soul, you know first hand that these throwback heartthrobs are hard to beat. Sure, you could get a poster now and place it in your adult bedroom next to your macram plant hanger, but those two pieces of decor just don't vibe well. Instead, tell the world who ran the world in the '90s by sporting your pride in your wardrobe. We have 11 hunks from the '90s, all available to wear on a shirt.

Dylan McKay
$20
Buy Now
Brandon Walsh T-shirt
$19
Buy Now
*NSYNC shirt
$40
Buy Now
My So-Called Life shirt
$14
Buy Now
Tupac shirt
$20
Buy Now
Heathers Tee
$17
Buy Now
Young Leo T-shirt
$18
Buy Now
Will Smith unisex sweatshirt
$27
Buy Now
LL Cool J shirt
$18
Buy Now
A&E Designs Bill And Ted Shirt Whoa
$20
Buy Now
A&E Designs Dawson's Creek Shirt They're Just Words shirt
$20
Buy Now
Luke Perry
*NSYNC
Jared Leto
Tupac Shakur
Christian Slater
There is no such thing as owning too many young Leo shirts. This Young Leo T-shirt ($18), which was originally shot by famed photographer Bruce Weber is one of our favorites.
Keanu Reeves
Will Smith
James Van Der Beek
LL Cool J
Jason Priestley
