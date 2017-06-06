6/06/17 6/06/17 POPSUGAR Love Nostalgia '90s Products 13 Products That Will Give All '90s Girls Major Nostalgia June 6, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If Lisa Frank, Justin Timberlake, and troll dolls rocked your world as a kid, you're a true '90s girl. Ah, what a time to be alive. Like all good things do, '90s trends have made a full-on comeback. We found an array of throwback goodies that will leave you feeling so nostalgic for your past. And yes, this stuff is for grown-ass women, so enjoy. Related375 Reasons Why Being a '90s Girl Rocked Our Jellies Off Shop Brands Bonne Bell · Urban Outfitters · Topshop · Tommy Jeans · Steve Madden · Silence & Noise · Forever 21 · Rocket Dog Urban Outfitters Tattoo Choker Necklace Nothing reminds us of the '90 quite like a tattoo choker necklace ($8). Remember pulling these things over your head? They always came in an array of colors, but a black one will look chic in present day. It goes with anything. Urban Outfitters Tattoo Choker Necklace $8 $6.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Necklaces Caboodles Go Getter Mini Vanity Valet Glitter If you didn't have a Caboodles makeup organizer ($10), you were seriously missing out. This one is purple and glittery, which captures the essence of the fun-filled '90s perfectly. Keep all your roll-on body glitter in this case, obviously. It's also great for traveling. Target Makeup & Travel Bags Caboodles® Go Getter Mini Vanity Valet Glitter $9 from Target Buy Now See more Target Makeup & Travel Bags Bonne Bell Lip Smacker Lip Balm Vanilla What else should you put in your Caboodles? The only chapstick that matters — Bonne Bell Lip Smacker Lip Balm in vanilla ($2). This was my go-to as a preteen, and it tastes just as delicious today. It also has a nice little shimmer to it. Bonne Bell Lip Smacker Lip Balm Vanilla $1.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Bonne Bell Lip Gloss Urban Outfitters Metal Butterfly Clip Set Honestly, we can't believe butterfly clips ($10) ever went out of fashion. These pastel options look so pretty when your hair is pulled half-back. If you're more of a metallic girl, these are also available in gold. Either way, you'll get so many compliments. Urban Outfitters Metal Butterfly Clip Set $10 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hair Accessories Topshop Polly '90s Sunglasses The tiny sunglasses ($38) are plucked straight from the era, and big-time fashion girls are wearing them. The blue lenses on these feel more fresh and modern. They're perfect for the Summer sunshine. Topshop Polly '90s sunglasses $38 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Sunglasses Tommy Jeans 90's Girlfriend Trucker Jacket The millennial pink of today is joining forces with this old-school Tommy Jeans jacket ($237). This piece will turn every outfit into something more fun and special. Remember proudly rocking your Tommy Hilfiger jeans as a kid? This is next level. Tommy Jeans 90's Girlfriend Trucker Jacket $237 from Asos Buy Now See more Tommy Jeans Jackets Steve Madden Slinky Platform Sandal The classic Steve Madden platform sandals ($70) have been revived. Luckily, they go with everything so they will be easy to style. Plus, if memory serves correctly, these slides are pretty comfortable. You'll be able to walk around in them all day. Steve Madden Women's Slinky Platform Sandal $69.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Steve Madden Platforms Topshop Ditsy Print Slip Dress Put on a basic t-shirt under this print slip dress ($75) to be the ultimate '90s queen. In the Fall, throw a leather jacket over this dress and wear some booties. A floral dress truly is a great piece to have in your closet year-round. Topshop Ditsy print slip dress $75 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Day Dresses Manic Panic NYC Classic Semi Permanent Hair Color Cream Go on, dye your hair pink — we dare you. This Manic Panic NYC Classic Semi Permanent Hair Color Cream ($20) was super popular back in the day, and it still works well. People with candy-colored hair swear by it. Just make sure you bleach your hair first to get that bright color you want. Asos Hair Care Manic Panic NYC Classic Semi Permanent Hair Color Cream - Candy Pink $19.50 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Hair Care Silence + Noise Riviera Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Top You thought crop tops were a 2000s thing? You are so wrong. This ribbed off-the-shoulder top ($29) will go great with a maxi skirt and platform sandals. Dress it up for nighttime with heels. Silence & Noise Silence + Noise Riviera Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Top $29 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Silence & Noise Shortsleeve Tops Forever 21 Faux Fur Slap Bracelet Set Remember the joy you had throwing on a slap bracelet ($9)? Well, these fur ones are even better. They come in a set, so give one to your BFF or wear one on each arm. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur Slap Bracelet Set $8.90 $6.23 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Bracelets Rocket Dog Esxrd Copa Platform Sandal These rainbow Rocket Dog platform sandals ($85) make our hearts sing. We will be proudly sporting these for months to come. The foam sole is surprisingly light so they won't weigh you down. C'mon, you know you want them. Rocket Dog Women's Esxrd Copa Platform Sandal $84.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rocket Dog Platforms Forever 21 Petite Point Gel Pens Remember filling in your Lisa Frank coloring book with gel pens ($13)? Use these pretty ones to take notes at work or jot down reminders at home. Having them will instantly boost your mood. Plus, everything you write will be shimmery. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ 12-Pack Petite Point Gel Pens $12.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Beauty Products