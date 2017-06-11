 Skip Nav
93-Year-Old Bride Picks Dress With Internet's Help

This 93-Year-Old Bride Chose Her Wedding Dress With the Help of the Internet

A 93-year-old woman from Australia wasn't quite sure what she wanted to wear for her wedding, so she turned to the internet for answers. Sylvia Martin visited a shop called Birdsnest to shop for a wedding dress before she ties the knot next month. The shop took to Facebook to post pictures of Martin wearing four different options, asking followers to weigh in on their favorite. In the post, they also shared some of the sweet backstory on Martin and her groom, 88-year-old Frank:

Frank and Sylvia have known each other for more than 20 years, and Frank has 'many times' asked Sylvia to marry him. Sylvia has always refused, thinking that to take a new surname would be disrespectful to her deceased husband. A year ago, Sylvia took ill and moved to Canberra to be near her family, and Frank thought all hope was lost. When Sylvia recovered, she found Frank, who was living in Adelaide, and convinced him to move to Canberra to be with her. Frank arrived a couple of months ago and again asked Sylvia to marry him. Sylvia had learned that you can keep your own surname when you marry, and so said yes.

The post went viral in late May, and according to The Canberra Times, Martin will wear option C — but she also bought option D for more casual occasions.

Real People Stories
