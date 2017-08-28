Why Life Wouldn't Be So Magical If Disney Princesses Were Millennial Women

Everyone knows that real life isn't a fairy tale, but one artist is using beloved Disney characters to prove just how difficult it can be.

If these characters were around today, Ariel would most likely be dealing with pollution, Alice could be battling body image issues, and Simba might be in captivity. Although somewhat depressing, Tom Ward reimagined the lives of these favorite Disney characters in his Alt Disney series to bring attention to serious problems that many face in 2017. To draw attention to these major issues that often get overlooked until you see a Disney princess living that life, Tom created "updated" Disney illustrations.

"I thought the series could give me an opportunity to communicate some issues I feel strongly about, such as cruelty to animals," Tom told POPSUGAR. "The images are colorful, but some have a darker message while others are more lighthearted in tone, like the cell phone illustrations. I hope people enjoy the mix." Check out what your favorite characters might be up to today — at least Le Fou is looking happy!