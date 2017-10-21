 Skip Nav
Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween

Though it's hard to compete with all those clowns, Winter Anderson's style continues to catch our attention on American Horror Story: Cult. With her wardrobe, the mysterious character blends together feminine, goth, and Victorian elements. Winter's most defining characteristic, however, is her long, ombré gray hair, which she frequently wears in low pigtails. That, and her mesmerizing blue nails.

If you're a fan of the scary show with a cult-like following — yes, pun intended — then why not dress up as this season's standout star? Consider this your shopping guide.

Missguided
Black Floral Pleated Frill Sleeve Mini Dress
$67
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Dresses
TJ Maxx Petite Tops
Petite Victorian Lace Blouse
$34
from TJ Maxx
Buy Now See more TJ Maxx Petite Tops
Asos Dresses
The English Factory Peter Pan Collar Lace Dress
$79
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
City Chic
Plus Size Women's Sweet Lace Top
$59
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more City Chic Plus Tops
For Love & Lemons
Beatrix Velvet Vest
$202
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Vests
Forever 21
Fit and Flare Patchwork Dress
$24.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses
Calvin Klein Cold Shoulder Ruffle Blouse
$80
from bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
Polka Dot Shirt
$14
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Longsleeve Tops
Koko
Plus Skater Dress With Collar In Floral Print
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Koko Plus Dresses
shopbop.com Day Dresses
ENGLISH FACTORY Ruffle Combo Shirtdress
$98
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Day Dresses
Kate Spade
Women's Detachable Collar Floral Jacquard Dress
$398
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Day Dresses
CeCe
Collared Lace Blouse
$89
from Macy's
Buy Now See more CeCe Tops
City Chic
Plus Size Women's Soft Lace Off The Shoulder Top
$69
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more City Chic Plus Tops
Forever 21
Sheer Lace Off-the-Shoulder Top
$35 $18
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tops
boohoo
Kate Belted Shawl Collar Coat
$30
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Coats
Topshop
Women's Oversize Denim Jacket
$90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Denim Jackets
Missguided
Women's Stud Pocket Faux Leather Shorts
$62
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Missguided Shorts
BP
Women's Faux Leather Leggings
$29
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BP Leggings
Express
black opaque full tights
$14.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Hosiery
Nasty Gal
nastygal Dropout Vegan Leather Platform Loafer
$50
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Platforms
Forever 21
Faux Leather Combat Boots
$34.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Boots
K'ryssma Ombre Gray Wig
$34
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Keepyonger Gray Ombre Synthetic Wig
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
JINsoon
'Poppy Blue' Nail Lacquer
$18
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more JINsoon Nail Products
BaubleBar
Whitely Choker
$32 $8
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Necklaces
Steve Madden
Lace Choker Necklace
$28 $19.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Necklaces
domino Necklaces
Lady Cameo Necklace (color options)
$34.99
from domino
Buy Now See more domino Necklaces
