Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween

American Horror Story Cult Winter Anderson Halloween Costume
Though it's hard to compete with all those clowns, Winter Anderson's style continues to catch our attention on American Horror Story: Cult. With her wardrobe, the mysterious character blends together feminine, goth, and Victorian elements. Winter's most defining characteristic, however, is her long, ombré gray hair, which she frequently wears in low pigtails. That, and her mesmerizing blue nails.
If you're a fan of the scary show with a cult-like following — yes, pun intended — then why not dress up as this season's standout star? Consider this your shopping guide.
Black Floral Pleated Frill Sleeve Mini Dress
$67
from Missguided
Petite Victorian Lace Blouse
$34
from TJ Maxx
The English Factory Peter Pan Collar Lace Dress
$79
from Asos
ENGLISH FACTORY Ruffle Combo Shirtdress
$98
from shopbop.com
Women's Detachable Collar Floral Jacquard Dress
$398
Plus Size Women's Soft Lace Off The Shoulder Top
$69
Women's Stud Pocket Faux Leather Shorts
$62
nastygal Dropout Vegan Leather Platform Loafer
$50
from Nasty Gal
Lady Cameo Necklace (color options)
$34.99
from domino
