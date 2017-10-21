Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween

Though it's hard to compete with all those clowns, Winter Anderson's style continues to catch our attention on American Horror Story: Cult. With her wardrobe, the mysterious character blends together feminine, goth, and Victorian elements. Winter's most defining characteristic, however, is her long, ombré gray hair, which she frequently wears in low pigtails. That, and her mesmerizing blue nails.

If you're a fan of the scary show with a cult-like following — yes, pun intended — then why not dress up as this season's standout star? Consider this your shopping guide.