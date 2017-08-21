 Skip Nav
Singer Stops Show to Call Out Sexual Assault in the Crowd: "Not at My F*cking Show"

Sometimes all it takes to make a huge difference is for one person to speak up. That's exactly what happened when Sam Carter, the lead singer of the metal band Architects, stopped his show and called out a man who sexually assaulted a female concert-goer in front of him.

"I saw a girl, a woman, crowd-surfing over here, and I'm not gonna f*cking point the piece of sh*t out that did it, but I saw you f*cking grab at her boob," Carter said during his performance at the Lowlands Festival in Biddinghuizen, The Netherlands, on Friday night.

"I saw it. It is f*cking disgusting and there is no f*cking place for that sh*t," he declared. "It is not your f*cking body. It is not your f*cking body and you do not f*cking grab at someone. Not at my f*cking show."

Carter's speech was met with applause from the audience and was later uploaded on to Twitter by the Dutch public radio channel NPO 3FM. Although the 28-year-old singer admitted he was cautious about speaking out at first, Twitter users were quick to commend him for doing so. "[T]hank you for saying something, it makes me so happy to see that people are talking about this issue instead of ignoring it," one person tweeted to the singer.

Hopefully Carter's actions will inspire other brave musicians to call out sexual assault at their concerts when they see it. Watch the powerful moment as it unfolded ahead.

