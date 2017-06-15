You'll Spot Classic Movie Scenes From This Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Engagement Shoot

If you've ever seen the classic films Breakfast at Tiffany's and My Fair Lady, you'll love this engagement shoot inspired by fashion and film icon Audrey Hepburn. The shoot's photographer, David Lilly, and his longtime friend, who closely resembles the star, often joked about styling a fun and flirty shoot that they finally ended up making into a reality.

Set throughout Historic Downtown Winter Garden, FL, the engagement session kicked off with a romantic afternoon picnic at Newton Park. They then, of course, had to re-create the famous dinner scene from Breakfast at Tiffany's, which they did so well. The entire vendor team did an amazing job transporting us back to the '50s and bringing Audrey to life.

See the photos!