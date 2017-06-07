 Skip Nav
This Ballerina's Romantic Farm Engagement Shoot Is on Pointe
Relationships
Sex
Nostalgia
This Ballerina's Romantic Farm Engagement Shoot Is on Pointe

Tiffany and Shane honored their engagement with a romantic photo session at Wild Oak Iris Farm in Redlands, CA. Their photographer was able to capture some stunning shots of the couple during a golden afternoon. Tiffany, a dancer, put on her pointe shoes for a few photos, making the scene look even more magical.

You can easily tell how smitten these two are with each other. "Their love can be seen by all!" said their photographer. "It's the way he looks at her and the way she smiles at him. It's the pure friendship and genuine tenderness that can be witnessed by strangers."

See their beautiful photos!

Real WeddingsBalletEngagement
