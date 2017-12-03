 Skip Nav
Forget Engagement Photos — This At-Home Newlywed Shoot Is So Much Better!
Forget Engagement Photos — This At-Home Newlywed Shoot Is So Much Better!

Engagement shoots are great, don't get me wrong, but there's something really special about a photo shoot that captures the romantic, comfortable nuances of just-married life. Brittany and Phil will be able to look back at these beautiful photos for years to come and remember this once-in-a-lifetime period of their lives. Kayla Coleman, who photographed the couple (along with their adorable pup, Welly), said she was so happy they allowed her to peek into a day in the life of their little family, adding, "Their sweet, styled, and beautiful home is a perfect reflection of the two of them." See the photo shoot now!

