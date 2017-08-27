 Skip Nav
Relationships
7 Things Your Partner Should Never Ask You to Do
Game of Thrones
Disney Princesses as the Women of Game of Thrones
Relationships
A Self-Proclaimed "Side Chick" Got REAL About Her Relationship — and Why It Ended
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Sweet, Sexy, and Captivating Books You're Going to Want to Read This Fall

Can you hear that? The first rustling of the leaves? That first whiff of pumpkin? That first cool breeze? Fall is almost here, and I'm ready to tell you what to read after you take that first hay ride through the pumpkin patch. So grab a pumpkin spice latte and get ready: I've got the 25 best new books of Fall! And catch up on Summer's top reads here.

Related
Attention Book-Lovers: Take the 2017 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward, Out Sept. 5
The Golden House by Salman Rushdie, Out Sept. 5
Dinner at the Center of the Earth by Nathan Englander, Out Sept. 5
The Other Alcott by Elise Hooper, Out Sept. 5
Miss Kopp’s Midnight Confessions by Amy Stewart, Out Sept. 5
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, Out Sept. 12
What Happened by Hillary Rodham Clinton, Out Sept. 12
Forest Dark by Nicole Krauss, Out Sept. 12
Love and Other Consolation Prizes by Jamie Ford, Out Sept. 12
Best Day Ever by Kaira Rouda, Out Sept. 19
Caroline: Little House, Revisited by Sarah Miller, Out Sept. 19
The Blackbird Season by Kate Moretti, Out Sept. 26
Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan, Out Oct. 3
Fresh Complaint by Jeffrey Eugenides, Out Oct. 3
Winter Solstice by Elin Hilderbrand, Out Oct. 3
Turtles All the Way Down by John Green, Out Oct. 10
The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman, Out Oct. 10
The Power by Naomi Alderman, Out Oct. 3
Where the Past Begins by Amy Tan, Out Oct. 17
Uncommon Type by Tom Hanks, Out Oct. 17
Strange Weather by Joe Hill, Out Oct. 24
Heather, the Totality by Matthew Weiner, Out Nov. 7
The Revolution of Marina M. by Janet Fitch, Out Nov. 7
Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich, Out Nov. 14
The Story of Arthur Truluv by Elizabeth Berg, Out Nov. 21
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
FallBooks
Join The Conversation
Summer
Here Are the 10 Incredible Books You Should Read This August
by Quinn Keaney
Books Like Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
11 Must-Read Book Series If You Love Game of Thrones
by Sabienna Bowman
Harry Potter and Dumbledore Quote
Geek Culture
The Way Harry and Dumbledore Come Full Circle in Half-Blood Prince Will Make You Cry
by Hilary White
Book Wedding Ideas
Wedding Decor
47 Ways to Add Literary Charm to Your Wedding
by Tara Block
Best Books For Women 2017
Women
Our Favorite Books of the Year (So Far) — You Won't Be Able to Put Them Down!
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds