Don't Spend a Fortune This Halloween — These Costumes are Under $15

Halloween costumes have gotten really expensive. If the idea of shelling out $50 to $60 for a costume is scarier than any horror movie you can think of, take a deep breath. We've searched for affordable Halloween costumes that won't hurt your wallet.

Ladies who prefer a spooky outfit will love the skeleton dress we found, and girlie-girls will fawn over the '80s and '70s outfits that cost less than going to the movies. More of a comic-book nerd? We've found a way for you to suit up without shelling out a lot of money.

Read on to find the affordable Halloween costume under $15 that speaks to you.

2017 New Women's Halloween Butterfly Wings Shawl Cape Scarf
$9
DC Comics Batgirl Shirt With Cape and Mask
$15
Elope Dr Seuss Cat in the Hat Accessory Kit
$6
Women's Mermaid Leggings
$15
80s Fancy Outfit Accessories Set For Women
$15
Retro 50s Grease Pink Lady Sweetie Jacket Hen Party Dance Costume Fancy Dress
$14
Disney Minnie Mouse Clubhouse Kit
$14
WearAll Women's Long Sleeve Halloween Skeleton Bones Costume Dress
$11
Miffy's Women's Pirate Wench Costume
$13
Pinbo Women Halloween Sailor Moon Cosplay Costume Pleated Stretchy Dress
$14
Elope Women's Dr. Who TARDIS Dress
$15
Fever Women's 1970's Beauty Costume
$14
