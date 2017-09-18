Don't Spend a Fortune This Halloween — These Costumes are Under $15

Halloween costumes have gotten really expensive. If the idea of shelling out $50 to $60 for a costume is scarier than any horror movie you can think of, take a deep breath. We've searched for affordable Halloween costumes that won't hurt your wallet.

Ladies who prefer a spooky outfit will love the skeleton dress we found, and girlie-girls will fawn over the '80s and '70s outfits that cost less than going to the movies. More of a comic-book nerd? We've found a way for you to suit up without shelling out a lot of money.

Read on to find the affordable Halloween costume under $15 that speaks to you.