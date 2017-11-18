 Skip Nav
10 YA Books to Binge-Read This Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving is the perfect short break to relax, spend time with family, and fill your free time with good reads. Here are some young adult novels selected by our friends at BookSparks.

Few things are better than Turkey Day and a good book! Gorge yourself on these picks that have something for everyone, from a high-stakes race through deep space to ordinary people faced with extraordinary circumstances and classic stories of young love.

Whisper If You Need Me
Library of Souls: The Third Novel of Miss Peregrine's Peculiar Children
Huskers
Illuminae
Never Said
These Shallow Graves
The Space Between Heartbeats
The Rest of Us Just Live Here
The Corridor
NEED
