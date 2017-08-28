Instead of Getting Gifts, This Bride Is Collecting Donations For Homeless Children

When it came time for Utah teacher Rickee Stewart to create a registry for her upcoming wedding, she didn't go the traditional route. The teacher at Copper Hills High School instead set up a donation drive to provide backpacks and shoes for homeless kids at her school, according to ABC News.

"One of my students walked up very quietly and said, 'So, my mom wants to know how I can actually get some of that food,' " Stewart said. "It's very real." Stewart said it wasn't until recently that she discovered that more than 100 students at her school are homeless.

Initially when Stewart sent out her wedding invitations, she included an insert with information on making the donations and was quickly overwhelmed with the amount that poured in, and not even just from her wedding guests. Word quickly spread, and Stewart found herself garnering donations from all over the country. She actually ended up creating additional online donation drives to help her homeless students with more than just backpacks and shoes. She raised money for coats and tents as well.

She told KSL that the donations just keep arriving at her house, and she couldn't be more pleased. "My hope is that we get to not only have this amazing wedding and start our lives together but that we are able to put some warmth on all of those kids."