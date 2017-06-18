100 Ideas For a Summer Camp Wedding

Right now the kids are romping in the great outdoors to get some fresh air (and possibly a crush) at Summer camp. Who doesn't have fond memories of the warm days and nights spent among pine trees, at the mess hall, and around the campfire? Campgrounds harken to a simpler time, making us sentimental in the process, so it's no wonder that they've become a big trend for weddings.

If you're planning an outdoor wedding, then having it at a campground or a Summer camp — like this California big day or this Moonrise Kingdom-themed wedding (officiated by a camp scout!) — could be an affordable and fun option. The natural setting, be it redwood trees or a glistening lake, requires little more than some handpicked wildflowers to make it wedding-ready. But really, the sky's the limit. So check out these rustic camp ideas for your big day and don't forget your canoe and binoculars!