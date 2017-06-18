 Skip Nav
100 Ideas For a Summer Camp Wedding

Right now the kids are romping in the great outdoors to get some fresh air (and possibly a crush) at Summer camp. Who doesn't have fond memories of the warm days and nights spent among pine trees, at the mess hall, and around the campfire? Campgrounds harken to a simpler time, making us sentimental in the process, so it's no wonder that they've become a big trend for weddings.

If you're planning an outdoor wedding, then having it at a campground or a Summer camp — like this California big day or this Moonrise Kingdom-themed wedding (officiated by a camp scout!) — could be an affordable and fun option. The natural setting, be it redwood trees or a glistening lake, requires little more than some handpicked wildflowers to make it wedding-ready. But really, the sky's the limit. So check out these rustic camp ideas for your big day and don't forget your canoe and binoculars!

This Woodsy, Outdoor Wedding Makes Us Want to Build a Campfire

